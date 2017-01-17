Pressure Washer Types - Definitive Guide of Pressure Washer

A pressure washer is a machine that cleans your stuffs very efficiently without wasting much of your energy. The device magically converts the normal water pressure into a very high water pressure. Using that water pressure or by hitting that pressurized water on a surface, you can easily clean almost any kind of dirt starting from normal dust to tough stain of oil and grease. The day of rubbing and cleaning by hand has changed into using the machine and giving your hands a little rest. There are different kinds of pressure washers. Based on the sphere of use we can divide this device into two groups which are commercial pressure washer and residential pressure washer. Based on power supply there are two types which are electric pressure washer and gas pressure washer.

Commercial Pressure Washer: This type of machine is comparatively big and is used in large places such as fire service, industry, factory, etc. In these places, people need to clean a large amount of very tough stains and dirt. So, general pressure washers are useless in these places. These pressure washers generate very high water pressure. The commercial range of pressure washers starts from 3000 PSI. The price of this type of machine is very high.

Residential Pressure Washer: This type of pressure washer is generally used at homes or small offices. You can easily clean your home stuffs such as your car, motorcycle, outside of your house, RVs, boats, patio, driveway, fence, etc. very easily. The cleaning you get from this type of device is very effective and time-saving also. The power of this types machines remains between 1200 PSI to 3000 PSI. The price of this type remains within reach of general people.

Electric Pressure Washer: An electric pressure washer is a machine that runs using the electricity that is available at your home. There is a power cord that connects the device to the electric power outlet. This type of machine is comparatively less powerful. Though the power you get is less than the gas pressure washer, it actually is enough to clean almost all the stuffs at your home. The price of this type of machine is also comparatively less. Based on its price and performance, most of the general people like this. Basically, This type of pressure washer is the best tools for cleaning house, Motorcycle, cars, etc.

Gas Pressure Washer: Using fuel this type of machine gets its power. There is a fuel tank attached to the machine where you have to fill with the fuel. Gas pressure washer generally produces much water pressure than an electric pressure washer. The tough stain or dirt can be easily cleaned by this machine. The price is comparatively higher than an electric pressure washer, but it remained within the easy reach of the general people.

If you have a good idea about pressure washer than fine, otherwise, get a good knowledge about it and bring it to your home. It has a very good capacity to become one of your best and useful friends. Now a day the prices of pressure washers have gone down, and it is widely and used by the normal people. The prices have come within reach of the general people. The quality of pressure washer also has gone up. In total, we can say that buying a pressure washer is a superb investment.